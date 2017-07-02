The Mets have not confirmed the deals.

Long and lean, Mauricio has easy actions on defense and has been praised for his soft hands and range. He’s known as a steady defender with good instincts that could keep him at shortstop as he grows. That said, he could also move to third base or play anywhere on the diamond — outside of catcher — because of his potential tools.

On the offensive side, the switch-hitting teen is considered a contact hitter with decent bat speed and a good feel at the plate from both sides. He has the potential to be a line-drive hitter and hit for average, with the power coming later on.

Hernandez is a fast-twitched athlete with a well-proportioned and muscular body. He has the type of speed and power combination that could allow him to become an elite defender in the future. An aggressive hitter, the teenager has shown above-average bat speed and some raw power. He’s more of a pull-side power hitter, but has shown the ability to hit the ball with authority to the opposite field.

Hernandez projects as a center fielder, but could end up in right because of his speed, power and overall athleticism.

According to the new rules established by the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, every team gets at least $4.75 million to spend on international prospects. Any team receiving a Competitive Balance Round A pick in the Draft gets $5.25 million in international bonus pool money. Additionally, teams receiving a Competitive Balance Round B pick get $5.75 million to spend.

A club can trade as much of its international pool money as it would like, but there is a limit — 75 percent of a team’s initial pool — to how much one team can acquire.

The Mets’ pool total for this year’s signing period is $4.75 million.