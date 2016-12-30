Mavericks take control in third quarter, beat Lakers 101-89

LOS ANGELES (AP) Wesley Matthews scored 20 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 12th consecutive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-89 on Thursday night.

The Mavericks outscored the Lakers 31-13 in the third quarter to take command.

Harrison Barnes had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dwight Powell and Devin Harris each scored 14 points off the bench for Dallas.

Julius Randle scored 18 points and Nick Young had 17 for the Lakers, who had as many turnovers (15) as assists.

The Mavs trailed 65-60 early in the second half when they went on a 21-5 run to close the third quarter and take control.

The first half was a game of scoring runs, with the Lakers finally heading into the break leading 57-50. Dallas scored the game’s opening five points before the Lakers responded with a 13-0 spurt.

Los Angeles settled for a 27-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Young connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. The Lakers opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run and maintained the lead into the half.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Guard Jose Juan Barea was out with a left leg muscle strain. . Forward Dirk Nowitzki missed the game with a fever. . Barnes continues to emerge for the Mavs, having led them in scoring in 17 of their first 31 games.

Lakers: Journeyman forward Thomas Robinson, signed as a free agent in September, continues his recent roll of valuable minutes. He scored a season-high 10 points Tuesday and in his last four games has shot 72.2 percent (13 of 18). .. Assistant coach Mark Madsen remains out following his appendectomy Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Head to Oakland to meet the Golden State Warriors, owners of the NBA’s best record, on Friday.

Lakers: Will host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in the fourth of five consecutive home games. The Raptors blew out the Lakers 113-80 last month in Toronto.