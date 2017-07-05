Maybe Federer, Djokovic will need to work more on Day 4

A quick look at Wimbledon :

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Maybe Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will get more of a workout in the second round. Each played less than 45 minutes in the first round on Tuesday, because both of their opponents quit with injuries. Federer will return to Centre Court to face Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic, while Djokovic will be on No. 1 Court against 22-year-old Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic. One of the women who could be ranked No. 1 at the end of the tournament, Karolina Pliskova, will face Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova on Centre Court. Pliskova, the No. 3 seed, is making her sixth appearance at the All England Club, but she has yet to advance beyond the second round. Top-ranked Angelique Kerber will meet Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens for the first time when they play on No. 1 Court. The runner-up to Serena Williams last year, Kerber is 21-4 all-time in the second round of Grand Slam tournaments, with her last loss at this stage coming at Wimbledon in 2013. No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki faces Tsvetana Pironkova on No. 2 Court, and No. 7 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova will face fellow Russian Ekaterina Marakova.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Light showers. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 85 degrees (29 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men’s second round: No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 7 Marin Cilic, No. 9 Kei Nishikori, No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 16 Gilles Muller, No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 24 Sam Querrey, No. 26 Steve Johnson, No. 28 Fabio Fognini, No. 30 Karen Khachanov.

Seeded winners in the women’s second round: No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 6 Johanna Konta, No. 8 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 10 Venus Williams, No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 21 Caroline Garcia, No. 27 Ana Konjuh.

WEDNESDAY’S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men’s second round: No. 14 Lucas Pouille.

Seeded losers in the women’s second round: No. 11 Petra Kvitova, No. 15 Elena Vesnina, No. 17 Madison Keys, No. 18 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 22 Barbora Strycova, No. 25 Carla Suarez Navarro.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 hours, 10 minutes – The length of No. 6-seeded Johanna Konta’s 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-8 victory over Donna Vekic at Centre Court.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”As long as I got on the board to start, then I could relax, because, trust me, an `O-and-O’ stays with you.” – Madison Brengle, the 95th-ranked American who upset two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. Brengle’s first main-draw Wimbledon match was a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Venus Williams in 2015.

