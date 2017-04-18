Maybe Sunday for Texas Tech opener vs Eastern Washington?

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech’s football season opener might come on a Sunday this year.

Maybe.

The Big 12 Conference school announced Tuesday that its 2017 opener at home against Eastern Washington was being moved back a day to Sept. 3, the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, to accommodate a Fox Sports telecast.

About 90 minutes after that, Texas Tech issued a statement that the public release of the schedule change had caused conflicts that the school was working to resolve. In between Tech’s two announcements, Eastern Washington athletic director Bill Chaves tweeted that the Eagles had not agreed to play a Sunday game.

Texas Tech officials said they were in contact with Fox Sports and Eastern Washington, and would provide an update on the official game date as soon as possible.

