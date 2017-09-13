Mayfield leads No. 2 Oklahoma with unknown supporting cast

View GalleryGallery:

Sooners Up to #2 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | Trevor Ruszkowski

“He’s an unsung hero,” Mayfield said. “Along with the linemen, they don’t get a lot of credit, but it’s good to have him. He’s such a utility guy. He can be in the blocking schemes. We can slip him out because he can catch like a receiver and he runs well. It makes it very dangerous to have that kind of guy who can do that.”

The team’s leading rusher is Trey Sermon, a true freshman who has 136 yards from scrimmage. He had a 10-yard touchdown reception from Mayfield in the fourth quarter against Ohio State.

Abdul Adams, the No. 2 rusher, backed up Perine and Mixon last season. Marcelias Sutton, a junior college transfer, and Rodney Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, scored their first career touchdowns for Oklahoma in the opener against UTEP. Senior fullback Jaxon Uhles also scored his first career touchdown against UTEP.

With so many young players in key roles, Riley will try to help them handle success as they head into Saturday’s game against Tulane.

“We’ve won two games, you know?” he said. “We’ve had success in two games. That’s great. We appreciate it. We’re happy about it. But there’s so much more to go. We’ve got some good leaders. We as a staff will do a good job of keeping it in perspective and know we’ve got a long way to go to get where we want to go.”