We won’t be hearing much from Mayim Bialik for a month – at least out loud.

The “Big Bang Theory” star took to her social media accounts on Wednesday to reveal she had seen an ear, nose and throat specialist and learned she would need to refrain from using her vocal cords.

She tweeted, “Me waiting for a check up from my ENT. Can’t speak for a month. Yup.”

Still, she promised she wouldn’t be totally silent. She has an active YouTube channel, which she promoted in an Instagram post and wrote, “Yes, I can still make videos voiceless!!!!”

It’s safe to assume her website, GrokNation.com, will also remain active.

In an Instagram story she explained her current medical situation.

Bialik typed during the video as her son Miles read her words aloud, according to People.

“This is my son, Miles, talking. I sprained my vocal cords and I can’t speak — it really sucks. So we’re having a silent video with me talking.”

“The Big Bang Theory” aired its 10th season finale on May 11th. Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS show.