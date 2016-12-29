McCain calls for sanctions on Russia over election actions

Sen. John McCain wants sanctions against Russia for its alleged attempt to influence the U.S. presidential election, adding that the country remains “a threat to the very fundamentals of democracy.”

During a visit to Lithuania, McCain said Thursday he doubts Russia’s efforts affected the U.S. electoral result. But he and fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham “will be urging increases in sanctions on Russia for what they just attempted to do in the United States election.”

Graham said Russia was “creating discord throughout democracies on their border,” in a nod to three former Soviet republics, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Together with Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar, they were on the last leg of a tour to the Baltic states to discuss security. They next head for Ukraine, Georgia and Montenegro.