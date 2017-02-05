Saturday Night Live continues to assemble an A-list dream team of guest stars to lampoon President Donald Trump and his administration with a surprise appearance by Melissa McCarthy as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Donning an oversized suit and short-cropped wig, the Ghostbusters star delivered an amazing impression of the hot-tempered Spicer in what might have been the breakout sketch of the night.

From the press secretary’s infamously contentious relationship with members of the press to his use of “alternative facts,” and even his bizarre affinity for chewing gum, McCarthy’s impersonation was as brutal as it was hilarious.

[embedded content]

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” McCarthy’s Spicer said at a half-yell over the uproarious cheers from the SNL audience. “And when I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean in the sense of Rocky, the movie. Because I came out her to punch you in the face. And also, I don’t talk so good.”

As the press conference went on, McCarthy’s Spicer got increasingly more agitated at the reporters played by “SNL” castmembers and host Kristen Stewart who had the audacity to ask questions about Trump’s recent immigration ban, Steve Bannon’s placement on the National Security Council and the appointment of Betsy DeVos as the secretary of education.

As a way of lashing out, Spicer swore, hit reporters with the podium and even had a CNN reporter locked in a cage in the corner wearing a diaper.

McCarthy’s explosive, powerhouse comedic performance was met with rave reviews on Twitter, with many praising her spot-on delivery and commanding presence.

One of the best SNL skits ever: Melissa McCarthy NAILS Sean Spicer. https://t.co/VmuyL553xe Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) February 5, 2017

melissa mccarthy did not play sean spicer SHE BECAME SEAN SPICER pic.twitter.com/YyMU48IeNI keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) February 5, 2017

Melissa McCarthy has a 108 MPH comedy fastball. Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) February 5, 2017

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer is the 2017 version of Hollywood helping with the war effort. Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 5, 2017

When #SNL realized they needed to cast a @seanspicer, whoever said “Let’s ask Melissa McCarthy to do it” should win a Nobel prize. Oh! (@cvg2005) February 5, 2017

When journalists saw Melissa McCarthy on #SNL tonight. pic.twitter.com/lDWwwuUECX John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 5, 2017

