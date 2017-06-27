Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delayed the vote on Republicans’ ObamaCare overhaul bill amid dwindling support from the chamber’s 52 GOP senators.

Multiple sources confirmed that GOP leaders are pushing off the vote. It is now not expected until after the July 4th recess.

The delay came as President Trump summoned all GOP senators to a White House meeting Tuesday afternoon in hopes of determining the way forward.

The delay is another setback for Washington Republicans, considering all of them including Trump campaigned on a promise to repeal and replace the former President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health care law. This spring, House Speaker Paul Ryan had to delay a final vote on his chamber’s overhaul bill upon realizing he didn’t have the votes. It eventually passed.

McConnell needs at least 50 of his 52 senators to vote in favor of the bill. But his problems began almost immediately after he introduced the bill late last week when five GOP publicly said they could not support the measure.

Support further dwindled Monday after a financial analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that 22 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 if the measure replaces ObamaCare.

McConnell apparently delayed the vote upon realizing he didn’t even have votes to call for an initial vote to start debate on the measure.

At least five GOP senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky — indicated after the CBO analysis that they won’t vote in favor of starting debate.

Collins tweeted that she wants to work with her colleagues to “fix the flaws” of the Affordable Care Act, but the new analysis shows the “Senate bill won’t do it.”

The GOP senators opposed the bill immediately after its release last week were Heller, Johnson, Paul, Lee and Ted Cruz of Texas.

Even before the CBO ‘score’ came out, Collins last weekend also expressed concerns about the bill curbing Medicaid and making cuts to Planned Parenthood.

The Tea Party-backed Paul says he won’t back the motion to proceed to debate unless the bill is changed. White House-backed efforts to win him over already have begun; Paul met with President Trump on Tuesday regarding health care.

Fellow conservative Johnson also said he had “a hard time believing” he’d have enough information to back the motion to start debate this week.

McConnell and other GOP congressional leaders pointed to bright spots in the analysis — including the bill in the coming decade cutting federal deficits $202 billion more than the House version passed in May.

They hope to attract wary GOP senators, particularly moderates like Collins and Heller, by using the savings to make other provisions more generous, though conservatives would rather use that money to reduce red ink.

“You don’t want to bring something up unless you know you have the votes to pass it. But I also think we may not know if we have the votes to pass it until we bring it up,” said No. 3 Senate Republican John Thune of South Dakota.

Texas GOP Sen. John Coryn, the Senate majority whip, told Fox News on Tuesday morning that the chamber will vote “this week.”

No Senate Democrat supports the measure, though many have publicly acknowledged insurance under ObamaCare has become too expensive and offers Americans too few options.

The CBO projects the House version would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured, which prompted President Trump to call the measure mean and prod the Senate to produce a package with more “heart.”

Trump reportedly called some GOP senators before calling for the White House meeting and largely steered clear of helping McConnell and his 12-member team write the bill behind closed doors.

Pence earlier Tuesday invited four GOP senators to dinner to discuss the bill, his office said: Lee and Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.