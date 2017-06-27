McConnell struggling to bring health bill to Senate floor, amid GOP holdouts

Senate Republican leaders are struggling to even bring their ObamaCare overhaul bill to the floor, after a financial analysis emboldened GOP holdouts to seek more changes.

At least five GOP senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky — indicated after the Congressional Budget Office analysis came out Monday that they won’t vote in favor of starting debate.

Collins tweeted that she wants to work with her colleagues to “fix the flaws” of the Affordable Care Act, but the new analysis shows the “Senate bill won’t do it.”

The chamber’s GOP leaders could seek a vote as early as Thursday, in hopes of dealing with the bill before the July 4 recess. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., needs support from at least 50 of his 52 senators to even start debate on the floor, and to pass the legislation — with Vice President Pence available to cast the tie-breaker.

Right now, he doesn’t appear to have it.

Five GOP senators opposed the bill immediately after its release last week– Heller, Johnson, Paul, Lee and Ted Cruz of Texas.

Even before the CBO ‘score’ came out, Collins last weekend also expressed concerns about the bill curbing Medicaid and making cuts to Planned Parenthood.

The Tea Party-backed Paul says he won’t back the motion to proceed to debate unless the bill is changed. White House-backed efforts to win him over already have begun, with Paul expected to meet with President Trump on Tuesday regarding health care.

He tweeted: “Headed to meet with @realDonaldTrump this afternoon. The bill is currently not real repeal and needs major improvement.”

Fellow conservative Johnson also said he had “a hard time believing” he’d have enough information to back the motion to start debate this week.

The nonpartisan office’s analysis projected that 22 million fewer Americans would be uninsured by 2026 if the measure replaces the 2010 Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, also known as ObamaCare.

McConnell and other GOP congressional leaders pointed to bright spots in the analysis — including the bill in the coming decade cutting federal deficits $202 billion more than the House version passed in May.

They hope to attract wary GOP senators, particularly moderates like Collins and Heller, by using the savings to make other provisions more generous, though conservatives would rather use that money to reduce red ink.

McConnell is expected to know more about where his conference stands after its weekly luncheon Tuesday, with the entire Senate convening for business at 2 p.m.

“You don’t want to bring something up unless you know you have the votes to pass it. But I also think we may not know if we have the votes to pass it until we bring it up,” said No. 3 Senate Republican John Thune of South Dakota.

Texas GOP Sen. John Coryn, the Senate majority whip, told Fox News on Tuesday morning that the chamber will vote “this week.”

No Senate Democrat supports the measure, though many have publicly acknowledged insurance under ObamaCare has become too expensive and offers Americans too few options.

The CBO projects the House version would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured, which prompted President Trump to call the measure mean and prod the Senate to produce a package with more “heart.”

Trump reportedly called some GOP senators but largely steered clear of helping McConnell and his 12-member team write the bill behind closed doors.

Vice President Pence on Tuesday invited four GOP senators to dinner to discuss the bill, his office said: Lee and Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.