A Wisconsin McDonald’s manager is facing a felony theft charge after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer by issuing fake refunds on Big Macs that customers never returned.

According to the Greenfield Patch, Mary Ruelle, a manager who worked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Greenfield, Wis., has been accused by her supervisor of stealing money from the franchise location from mid-January to March 24.

According to a criminal complaint, Ruelle would select food items that had been sold at the location that day and issue refunds using a code only certain employees could access. To maximize the amount of cash refunded, the supervisor says Ruelle chose higher-ticket, popular items like Big Macs.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance video, Ruelle’s supervisor told police that he witnesses his employee authorizing refunds for the food and then take money directly from the register– but no customers were present.

Normally, refunds issued at McDonald’s are just a couple of dollars but the supervisor noticed something was off when refunds were coming in for $31.32 on Jan. 14 to $132.62 on March 24, with some refunds over $200.

In all Ruelle stole $3,827.17 — the equivalent of 1,071 Big Mac burgers.

If convicted, the former manager now faces up to a year and a half in prison or up to $10,000 in fines.