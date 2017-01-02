McNeese St. pulls away from Stephen F. Austin for 69-54 win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) Stephen Ugochukwu had 18 points and eight rebounds while Jamaya Burr had 14 points and five steals in leading McNeese State past Stephen F. Austin 69-54 on Monday night.

McNeese State (5-8, 2-0 Southland) led 27-25 at halftime and emerged from the break with a 10-2 run capped by James Harvey’s 3.

Burr hit a 3 at the 13:18 mark and Kalob Ledoux added a 3 two minutes later and the Cowboys led 48-32, and McNeese State maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Ivan Canete, with 10 points, was the only Stephen F. Austin (6-8, 1-1) player to score in double figures. Kevon Harris had nine points and seven rebounds and Ty Charles had 10 boards and eight points.

It’s the Cowboys first 2-0 start in conference since the 2013-14 season. The win snapped McNeese State’s five-game losing streak against the Lumberjacks.