McNeese to play at BYU in 2018

(STATS) – McNeese has scheduled a first-ever meeting with BYU in 2018 at Provo, Utah.

The game will be played either Sept. 22 or Oct. 13 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“This is an exciting addition to our 2018 schedule against, traditionally, one of the greatest football programs in the country,” McNeese athletic director Bruce Hemphill said Thursday. “Not to mention the scenic beauty to be able to play in that part of the country. This will be a great experience for our program and our fans.”

McNeese, a Southland Conference member, has posted 12 straight winning seasons, including 6-5 in coach Lance Guidry’s first season last year.