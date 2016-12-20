Md AG Helps Emd On-Call Shifts

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday a partnership with several national retailers doing business in Maryland to stop using on-call shift scheduling. Employees on-call are required to call their employees an hour or so before work to find out if they are working. If they are not needed, they don’t get paid. An estimated 50,000 workers will benefit from this decision. In addition to ending on-call shifts, Carter’s, Disney and Zumiez are committed to giving their employees their schedules at least a week in advance.