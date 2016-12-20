Md AG Helps Emd On-Call Shifts

By Tyler Zulli -
115

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday a partnership with several national retailers doing business in Maryland to stop using on-call shift scheduling. Employees on-call are required to call their employees an hour or so before work to find out if they are working. If they are not needed, they don’t get paid. An estimated 50,000 workers will benefit from this decision. In addition to ending on-call shifts, Carter’s, Disney and Zumiez are committed to giving their employees their schedules at least a week in advance.

SHARE
Previous articleSomerset Fire Destroys Home
Next articleWatch Reich, Schwartz Press Conferences
Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR