MD AG Settles For $100 Million Against Pharma Company

By Tyler Zulli -
100

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Wednesday that the state joined four other states and the Federal Trade Commission in settling on a lawsuit for $100 million against Mallinckrodt Inc, formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals. The lawsuit comes on the heels of the company allegedly monopolizing the market for the lifesaving medication, Acthar. Acthar is used to treat life-threatening diseases, such as infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. The lawsuit said that Questcor blocked competition for its Acthar drug by disrupting the bidding and acquiring the U.S. rights for Synacthern Depot, the only other Acthar drug sold in the world.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

