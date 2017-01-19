MD AG Settles For $100 Million Against Pharma Company

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Wednesday that the state joined four other states and the Federal Trade Commission in settling on a lawsuit for $100 million against Mallinckrodt Inc, formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals. The lawsuit comes on the heels of the company allegedly monopolizing the market for the lifesaving medication, Acthar. Acthar is used to treat life-threatening diseases, such as infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. The lawsuit said that Questcor blocked competition for its Acthar drug by disrupting the bidding and acquiring the U.S. rights for Synacthern Depot, the only other Acthar drug sold in the world.