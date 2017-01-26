MD Businesses Oppose Paid Sick Leave

Maryland business owners are coming together to fight Maryland’s bill on paid sick leave. The bill would mandate all companies with 15 or more employees provide seven days of paid sick leave per year, while companies with less than 15 employees would have to provide unpaid days off. Employers are saying this bill could eliminate jobs and cut hours to afford the paid leave. Governor Larry Hogan is trying to meet in the middle, as his proposed bill would require companies with 50 or more employees to give five days off and those with less than 50 employees would be eligible for tax deductions.