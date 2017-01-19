MD Gov Hogan FY 2018 Budget

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan submitted his final 2018 fiscal year budget on Wednesday with his residents in mind. Hogan announced there will be no new taxes in 2018 and a state record $6.4 billion will be invested into Maryland’s public school, fully funding all state aid programs. This is a rise of more than $60 million from last year. Hogan also allotted $2 million for Ocean City’s Beach Replenishment and $1 million for Salisbury’s economic development. The proposed budget is 100 percent balanced and limits borrowing to $995 million in 2018. The budget continues to ensure that Maryland will not spend beyond its means as the state works to pay off its debt service payments from previous administrations.