MD Gov Hogan Gives Taxpayers Protection

By Tyler Zulli -
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Thursday their support and plans for the introduction of the Taxpayer Protection Act of 2017. This act will give Maryland tax payers better protection against tax fraud and identity theft. The legislation allows the comptroller’s office to keep pace with the rapidly increasing fraud schemes. It also extends the statute of limitation for tax crimes to six years, up from the current three, matching the Internal Revenue Code for federal tax crimes. Finally, the new legislation prohibits tax professional from employing a person to provide tax preparation services who is not registered with the Board of Tax Preparers.

