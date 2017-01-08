MD Law Now Requires CO1 Alarms in New & Existing Rental Dwelling Units

Legislation that was passed in by the Maryland General Assembly requires carbon monoxide alarms be installed in any new or existing rental dwelling unit. The alarm should be installed outside of each sleeping area and on every level of the residence – including a basement that contains fuel burning equipment, wood burning appliance or has an enclosed attached garage. They are NOT required in rental units that are powered solely by an electric power supply.
