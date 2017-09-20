MD man lights self on fire after domestic dispute

Yesterday a man in Queen Anne’s County lit himself on fire after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. According to Maryland State Police around 1:30 PM officers responded to a car fire near John Brown Road and Maryland 213. After investigation police learned the man, identified as Deny Coursey of Centreville, had been in an argument with his girlfriend, Jamie Lee Richarts since the previous night.

Apparently, Coursey used his car to force Richarts to pull over. When they came to a stop Coursey exited his vehicle with a gas can, the pair argued briefly, then Coursey doused himself with fuel and lit himself on fire. Police say the man then got back in his vehicle and left the area, later to be found when he checked himself into Easton Memorial Hospital with multiple burns. He is being transferred to a burn center for treatment of his wounds.