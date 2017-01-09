MD Man On Phone with WGMD’s Duke Brooks During Manhunt for Markeith Loyd

Today in Orlando, Florida, a manhunt began for Markeith Loyd, who is accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

This morning a woman tipped police that he was inside a local Walmart. When Master Sgt Debra Clayton, stopped Loyd outside the Orlando Walmart., he shot and killed her, then carjacked a vehicle and abandoned in it in the Rosemont area of Orlando.

Another police officer who was part of the manhunt was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a crash.

A Maryland man, Mike Ridenour, currently lives in Orlando – in one of the apartment complexes that was evacuated during the search. He talked with WGMD’s Duke Brooks this afternoon by phone about what was going on in his neighborhood and shared pictures of the scene with WGMD.