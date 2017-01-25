MD Opioid Prevention

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford announced Tuesday the 2017 Heroin and Opioid Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Initiative to address the state’s rampant addiction problem. Hogan allotted $4 million in funding and introduced three new pieces of legislation to aid in state and local resources. Hogan laid out the Distribution of Opioids Resulting in Death Act, the Prescriber Limits Act, and the Overdose Prevention Act. The Distribution Act creates a new felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, for someone who distributes an opioid that causes the death of another. The Prescriber Limits Act does just that, limiting the time of prescription opioids given to a 7-day supply, except for when given for cancer treatment or a terminal illness. The Overdose Protection Act will recommend prevention strategies.