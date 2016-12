Maryland State Police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a Salisbury man Monday night. 31-year-old Edward Joyce was shot inside an apartment in the 700 block of Baker Street and later died in route to Peninsula Regional. A second victim, identified as 56-year-old Hilda Barkley, was shot at least once and was taken to Peninsula where she is receiving treatment. Any additional information on the shooting should be sent to Maryland State Police or Crime Solvers.