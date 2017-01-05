MD Tourism Revenue Up

Maryland’s tourism continues to grow, and revenue generated from it in 2015-16 was higher than ever. 40 million visitors to Maryland spent nearly $17 billion on travel expenses in 2016, up 3.5 percent from the previous year. 60 percent of money spent was focused on three areas: food and drink, lodging and transportation. This spending generated $2.3 billion in state and local tax revenue. Because of this spending, more than 143,000 Marylanders were able to have jobs, making tourism the 10th largest private sector employer in the state.