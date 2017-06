Maryland U-S Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen will be in Ocean City Monday morning to discuss with the mayor the federal commitment of $3-million for beach replenishment efforts and continued investments in critical infrastructure projects. They will also discuss the possible effects on local projects – like the dredging of the inlet, which could be impacted by President Trump’s proposed budget. They will meet on the boardwalk at North Division Street at 9:30.