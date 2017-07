Maryland’s first wildland fire crew of the year has been dispatched to Colorado. The 20-member team was mobilized over the weekend and has been assigned to the Deer Gulch Fire which is near Meeker, Colorado. This fire began Saturday is affecting about 70 acres, but is only about 10% contained. The fire crew will be deployed for two weeks. A 20-man crew from Delaware also deployed over the weekend for Colorado – their destination had not yet been determined.