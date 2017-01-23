Saturday was a day for women. Just not a woman named Kellyanne Conway.

While many media outlets cast the Women’s March on Washington in a positive light – it was described as “inspiring” by Marie Claire, The Huffington Post and others – they were unsparing toward Trump’s new White House counselor.

“Saturday Night Live” roasted Conway in a sketch over the weekend which was heralded elsewhere in the media.

“#SNL exposes Kellyanne Conway for the grasping, attention-hungry player she is,” Vanity Fair blared in a tweet sent after the SNL aired a pre-taped bit of a Conway impersonator singing a self-serving musical number.

Vanity Fair’s treatment of Democratic women like Clinton has taken a far different tone. In September, one tweet asked if Clinton was “a secret fashion star?” After her July speech at the Democratic National Convention, no one at the magazine called Clinton “attention hungry.” Instead, Vanity Fair marveled at “how Hillary Clinton rejected poetry for a battle cry.”

Certainly, there’s no love lost between VF and the Trump White House, specifically the president himself. Trump has tweeted at VF on 61 occasions since 2012. Most recently, he took aim at the magazine in December, asking “Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! [Editor] Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!” Trump and Carter – a longtime Trump nemesis – met in early January, although the recent VF tweet indicates not all ill will was resolved.

The VF tweet came just days after comedian Samantha Bee called Conway “the soulless Machiavellian despot America deserves.” Bee also mocked those who believe Conway, the first successful female presidential campaign manager, wasn’t getting her due.

“Oh my God, you guys, it’s so unfair! A woman pulls off the historic feat of electing a sexual predator who thinks women should be punished for having abortions, and feminists don’t celebrate her with a Vogue cover!” Bee said.

Earlier in January, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow likened Conway’s role to that of a puppet.

“She ‘speaks’ for him, but doesn’t actually speak for him,” Maddow said. “So that’s a hard job. That’s like being a puppet without a hand.”

But the pointed exclusion of Conway from a weekend filled with the extolling of “strong” women was perhaps best summed up in a tweet from Sara Vilkomerson, a senior writer for Entertainment Weekly: “With the exception of Kellyanne Conway, this was a really great and inspiring weekend to be a woman.”