Media says Trump is just like crazy dictator Kim Jong-un, and other absolutely moronic press comments

If vapid talk show host Chelsea Handler says it, it must be … utterly nuts. The Netflix micro-star has compared President Trump to North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un in a tweet.

Here’s her half wit: “Uhhhh. Kim Jung’s letter to @realDonaldTrump is a little bit more sane than @realDonaldTrump. Maybe we trade?”

Only Handler was far from the only one making this loony comparison. So, while her comment is awful, she’s probably just following others in the media making the same, Bedlam-esque argument.

Over at MSNBC, we got proven liar and “The 11th Hour” host Brian Williams making the comparison: “[C]an you remind the good folks watching just how unusual this kind of wording from an American president is? Almost borrowing the vocabulary and nomenclature of the North.” Yep, Trump’s allegedly being militant because he’s responding to repeated threats from North Korea to nuke American cities.

ABC’s pretend conservative Matthew Dowd also cropped up on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House,” doing what he does best – bashing Trump. According to Dowd, Trump and Kim are much the same. “A bellicose, threatening, emotionally immature, insecure leader did ‘X,’ a year ago would you have thought the president of the United States was that person or would you thought that the head of North Korea was that person? That’s the problem today.”

Dowd went on to claim: “[I]t’s hard for me to believe that the people in Europe aren’t looking at this situation today and who are they more worried about?” If they’re rational, they’re worried about U.S. media which is characterizing a guy who runs a nation like a giant prison camp as similar to our president.

MSNBC continued its obsession with the comparison. MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle pulled together a panel of “experts” to bash Trump over North Korea. Former Time Magazine managing editor Richard Stengel – who served in the State Department in the Obama administration – stayed with the talking point: “You know, it’s disturbing. Apart from the fact that he seems to have borrowed the North Korean speechwriters.”

Even French film star Gerard Depardieu got into the act, pretending Trump is like “Kim Jong-un Two.” Of course, Depardieu has claimed the CIA might have invented AIDS, so he might not be the most competent voice for the left.

2. We Only Like The Pretend Sean Spicer: The poor Emmys. First we learned that wall-to-wall anti-Trump hate doesn’t do well in the ratings. Then we learned that a hate-filled, anti-Trump version of the award show wasn’t hate-filled enough to satisfy foam-at-the-mouth liberals.

The left and the media got upset because the program welcomed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to impersonate Melissa McCarthy impersonating him. The Hollywood Reporter described the reaction as “Spicer Stunt Divides Hollywood,” with some critics saying the stunt helped the former press secretary renovate his public standing. Or, as CNN dramatically put it, “Why did the Emmys help Sean Spicer rebrand?”

Lost in all of this was a fairly reasonable attempt at a joke, especially for conservative-hating Stephen Colbert. That didn’t matter. Hollywood and the press went nuclear. “Harry Potter” and ”Star Trek: Discovery” actor Jason Isaacs summed up the star reactions when he whined about seeing Spicer at a party and called him a “modern day Goebbels,” referring to Hitler’s notorious propaganda minister.

Comedian James Corden actually apologized to his fans for goofing around with Spicer and giving him a kiss at a Hollywood after-party. HuffPost referred to it as a “viral kiss,” which might be any kiss with a Tinseltown celeb who hasn’t had his or her shots.

All of that wasn’t enough of a woodshed moment for Spicer, who then came out and recanted his criticism of inauguration day crowd sizes. The press and Hollywood both are still looking for revenge on the former press secretary.

MSNBC’s Thomas Roberts bashed any outlet that might hire Spicer, saying: “What hypocrites any broadcast network will be if they hire him,” according to Mediaite.

Over at ABC’s “Good Morning America,” correspondent Paula Faris said what other journalists wanted. She wanted Spicer to apologize to America. “So many Americans feel they deserve an apology from Sean Spicer, are they ever going to get one?” You can tell Spicer really wants to get a job because he didn’t counter with a four-letter-word response.

3. The Shot Heard Round The World: It was a golf shot reminiscent of previous President Gerald Ford where the president fired a golf ball into a bystander. Only this one was just a quick video mashup of Trump teeing off and Hillary tripping over into a plane with a golf ball superimposed, appearing to smack the former presidential candidate in the back.

It was hard to tell who was more offended – liberals or liberals pretending to be journalists. The tweet was called “uncouth,” “clearly misogynistic,” or “appalling,” and Trump was either a “goon.” or as The LA Times claimed “he crossed another line,” referring to the tweet’s “violent imagery.”

The Washington Post went as far to ask: “Trump’s Hillary Clinton tweet: Does it violate Twitter’s rules on violence?”

The New York Times was, predictably, even nuttier, noting “the president’s promotion of violent imagery toward Mrs. Clinton, who, as a former first lady, has lifetime Secret Service protection.” Because Secret Service protection is a legitimate line of inquiry for a goofball golf ball tweet.

It probably didn’t help the NYT’s mood any that the Twitter handle for the account Trump retweeted was NY TIMES SUCKS.

TV was just as bad. Soon-to-be Mrs. Morning Joe, Mika Brezinski called it, “’abominable, rude behavior,’” which sounds like any morning’s episode of her show. And CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza, one of the network’s near-infinite gaggle of openly liberal journalists, claimed it was “a trollish attempt at humor with overtones of violence against women.”

Congratulations On 30 Years: The Media Research Center (hint: where I work) held it 30th anniversary and annual DisHonors Awards that skewer liberal media stars for their outlandish comments. This year, the audience chose the worst “Quote of the Year” winner as Every Single Person We Don’t Like in the Liberal Media. The winner was a compilation of just some of the worst anti-Trump comments of the campaign and presidency and included an epic video.

Hurray For Hollywood: For those who didn’t endure the Emmys, it was one long, drawn-out attack on Trump, especially with comments from Stephen Colbert. Just one more reminder to not bother to watch the Emmys this time next year if you happen to be to the right of Lenin (or even Lennon.)