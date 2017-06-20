Medium rare feat: Watch Danny Santana send a baseball into the SunTrust Park burger joint

By news@wgmd.com -
31

Watch Danny Santana blast a baseball to the moon. Or, more realistically, into a burger joint.

More  FOX Sports South  Videos

Medium rare feat: Watch Danny Santana send a baseball into the SunTrust Park burger joint

Medium rare feat: Watch Danny Santana send a baseball into the SunTrust Park burger joint

15 mins ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Brandon Phillips delivers another walk-off win

Braves LIVE To Go: Brandon Phillips delivers another walk-off win

1 day ago

WATCH: Brandon Phillips delivers Braves second-straight walk-off win over Marlins

WATCH: Brandon Phillips delivers Braves second-straight walk-off win over Marlins

1 day ago

WATCH: Brandon Phillips notches 6th career walk-off hit

WATCH: Brandon Phillips notches 6th career walk-off hit

2 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Brandon Phillips' walk-off downs Marlins

Braves LIVE To Go: Brandon Phillips’ walk-off downs Marlins

2 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Newcomb solid but Atlanta's bats stay quiet in 5-0 loss to Miami

Braves LIVE To Go: Newcomb solid but Atlanta’s bats stay quiet in 5-0 loss to Miami

3 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR