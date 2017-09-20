Melania Trump bullied over pink dress

First lady Melania Trump became a victim of cyberbullies after she donned a hot pink, oversized dress to a United Nations luncheon Wednesday, where she gave a speech about the dangers of bullying.

Trump, a former model, wore a dress by Delpozo, a luxury pret-a-couture fashion brand whose creative direction is overseen by Josep Font.

Trump urged people in her speech to ensure their countries are protecting its most vulnerable populations, children and young adults, from bullying.

“When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow,” Trump said. “No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn.”

Although Trump spoke about the dangers of cyberbullying, she became a victim of the very behavior she is trying to end. Twitter users quickly responded to photos of the first lady by criticizing her outfit choice.

