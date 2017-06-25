Melanie Griffith shows off rock-hard abs in new Instagram selfie

Melanie Griffith is Hollywood royalty and so are her abs!

The 59-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her toned figure.

“Getting ready to go work those abs! @gunnarfitness #workinitat59 #lovingsummer” she captioned her mirror selfie.

The mother of three has been training with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who also took to Instagram to share the same photo of Griffith with the caption, “Work work work work work.”

Peterson is known for working with the Kardashian family, Kate Beckinsale, Ariel Winter, Amber Heard, Cassie, Ciara and several NBA players.

He recently had Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez working out at this gym in Los Angeles.

