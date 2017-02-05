Memorial for Lt Steven Floyd on Georgetown Circle

Audio from the Memorial for Lt Steven Floyd on the Circle in Georgetown, Sunday, February 5.

The Circle in Georgetown was packed Sunday afternoon as people from across Sussex County and beyond turned out to remember Corrections Officer Lt. Steven Floyd, who died last week during a prison riot at the James T. Vaughn Corrections Center in Smyrna. Friends and family of the Floyd’s, DOC staff, police and emergency personnel and residents of Delaware – and beyond, listened to tributes from Governor John Carney, Georgetown Mayor Bill West and other state representatives, including Corrections Commissioner Perry Phelps who was put to the test on his first day on the job.

Last week Floyd was promoted posthumously to Lieutenant and awarded the DOC Medal of Valor. Floyd responded to the riot in Building C, but before additional correction officers were able to respond he warned them that it was a trap – and likely saved many lives with that warning. Three other corrections employees were either released or rescued during the 19 hour ordeal.

There will be a visitation Friday and Saturday at Delaware State University with the funeral service following the second visitation…

CLICK HERE FOR FULL FUNERAL & VISITATION INFORMATION