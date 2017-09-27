University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino was “effectively fired” amid an FBI probe that ensnared an assistant coach, the Courier-Journal reported.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave “effective immediately,” University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel announced at a news conference on Wednesday. An interim head coach will be announced later this week.

Athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on administrative leave in the wake of the corruption probe.

“While this may be a dark day for the University of Louisville, better days are ahead,” Postel said.

Postel told reporters he was more “angry” than embarrassed about the scandal.

Pitino and Jurich were not at the news conference.