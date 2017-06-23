Mercer to face Ole Miss in 2023

(STATS) – Mercer’s football program will play at Ole Miss to open the 2023 season, the Southern Conference university announced Friday.

The Sept. 2 game in Oxford will be Mercer’s fifth game against an SEC program since reinstituting football in 2013. The Bears will face Alabama this year and in 2021, Auburn this year, and Vanderbilt in 2020.

While it will be the first meeting between Mercer and Ole Miss in the Bears’ recent program history, they played one other time in 1911 – a 34-0 Rebels win.