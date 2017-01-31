Mercury acquire All-Star point guard Danielle Robinson

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury have acquired three-time WNBA All-Star point guard Danielle Robinson from the San Antonio Stars in exchange for reserve center Isabelle Harrison and the fifth pick in the 2017 draft.

“There are not a lot of players who immediately improve your team offensively and defensively, but Danielle Robinson is one of those players,” said Mercury general manager Jim Pitman. “She is an elite point guard and legitimate All-Star in this league who can create for herself and others, and whose game really compliments Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. This is an acquisition that absolutely helps with our goal to win a championship in 2017.”

The 5-foot-9 Robinson missed the 2016 season due to a torn Achilles tendon, after being selected for the WNBA All-Star Game in the three previous seasons. She led the league in assists in 2013 with 6.7 per game and followed that up by averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 assists in 2014. Over her five-year career she averages 4.9 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

Robinson, the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Oklahoma, is currently playing for Mersin in Turkey and is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds through four games.

Harrison was the Mercury’s first-round selection (12th overall) in the 2015 WNBA Draft but didn’t make her WNBA debut until 2016 after suffering a knee injury while in college. She appeared in 26 games last season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds.