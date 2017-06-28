Mercury reacquires veteran Monique Curry

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury reacquired 12-year WNBA veteran Monique Curry on Wednesday in a trade that sent guard Shay Murphy, forward Sophie Brunner and a 2018 third-round draft pick to the San Antonio Stars.

Currie, a 6-foot guard/forward, played for the Mercury in 2015, starting 34 games and averaging 8.4 points per game. She averaged 10.7 points per game for San Antonio last season and is averaging 11.8 points through 14 games this year.

“We are very excited to bring Mo back to the Mercury family,” said general manager Jim Pitman. “She is a known commodity in this league, a proven scorer who can contribute right away. We know how she fits in Sandy Brondello’s system, we know the kind of player she is in the locker room, and we know her will to win.”

Currie is shooting 43.4 percent from the field, including 35.9 percent from 3-point range and is expected to help spread the floor for Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

Murphy was averaging 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Mercury in nine games. Brunner, who made the roster after going undrafted out of Arizona State, played in three games off the bench.