Mercury Systems Shares Up 7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc. jumped 7% late Monday after the aerospace and defense company beat revenue and earnings expectations for the fiscal second quarter. Mercury said it earned $5.2 million, or 13 cents a share, in the quarter, up from $5 million, or 15 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Sales reached $98 million, compared with $60 million in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Mercury to report earnings of 10 cents a share on sales of $93.2 million. The stock had ended the regular trading day up 1%, which compares with gains of 0.3% for the S&P 500 index.

