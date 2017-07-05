Merkel takes aim at U.S. policy before G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply criticized U.S. policy under President Donald Trump just two days before she hosts a G20 leaders summit, saying his administration saw globalization as creating winners and losers.

“While we are looking at the possibilities of cooperation to benefit everyone, globalization is seen by the American administration more as a process that is not about a win-win situation but about winners and losers,” she told Die Zeit weekly in comments released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers)