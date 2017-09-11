Tomi Lahren: Final Thoughts on Sunday Kneeling by NFL Players

CIA Director Mike Pompeo issued a warning to the Al Qaeda leadership 16 years after members of the terrorist group attacked the United States on 9/11.

“If I were them, I’d count my days,” Pompeo said.

He said the CIA is “working diligently” to find the current supposed leaders of the organization, Usama bin Laden’s son Hamza and former Usama confidant Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Pompeo said Al Qaeda’s senior leadership is weaker than it was in 2001, but that the heightened threat from radical Islam remains due to groups like ISIS and Ansar al Sharia.

“The enemy gets a choice about whether this is over, and today, they have not concluded that they’re defeated,” he said.

Bret Baier asked Pompeo about former President Obama’s assertion that ISIS is the “JV” team when it comes to terrorism.

Pompeo said that has “never been the case” that ISIS is simply a “second-tier threat.”

“The capacity to do a complex attack in the U.S. is diminished,” he said. “[But] the threat here in the U.S. of these localized actors… working alongside ISIS figures remains.”

