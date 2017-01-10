17.2 F
Messi statue in Argentina vandalized; torso, head sliced off

By FOX News -
  A couple walks next to the severed statue of soccer star Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The city government reported Monday night Messi's statue was destroyed and said they are already working on repairing it.

  • What is left of the statue of soccer star Lionel Messi is seen covered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The city government reported Monday night Messi's statue was destroyed and said they are already working on repairing it. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

    What is left of the statue of soccer star Lionel Messi is seen covered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The city government reported Monday night Messi’s statue was destroyed and said they are already working on repairing it. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)  (The Associated Press)

  • The severed statue of soccer star Lionel Messi is seen covered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The city government reported Monday night Messi's statue was destroyed and said they are already working on repairing it.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

    The severed statue of soccer star Lionel Messi is seen covered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The city government reported Monday night Messi’s statue was destroyed and said they are already working on repairing it.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)  (The Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina –  A statue in Buenos Aires of Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi has been vandalized, with the head, torso and arms all being removed — leaving only the legs and a soccer ball on display.

The statue was installed in late June, just shortly after Argentina and Messi lost the final of the Copa America against Chile.

The city government says it is working to reconstruct the statue.

The Messi statue is among several others in the area, all of them dedicated to Argentine sports stars. They include a figure of basketball player Manu Ginobili, tennis players Gabriela Sabatini and Guillermo Vilas, Formula One champion Juan Manuel Fangio, and hockey player Luciana Aymar.

Vandals also stole the racket from Sabatini’s statue.

