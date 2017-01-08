Mesut Ozil says his Arsenal future depends on whether Arsene Wenger stays

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil’s future at the club just got a little bit murkier after the German international announced his fate at the club depends on Arsene Wenger.

Both Ozil and fellow star Alexis Sanchez have just 18 months left on their contracts, and there’s increasing fear from supporters that they’ll lose their two best players before that time. On Sunday, Ozil told German magazine kicker that he’s happy to stay at the club, but he wants assurances over Wenger’s future before he makes his decision.

Wenger’s contract expires in the summer, but the legendary French manager says he won’t make a decision about his future at Arsenal’s helm until the end of the season. His relationship with Ozil is a big part of what convinced him to join from Real Madrid, and there’s legitimate concern that they could lose their three biggest names within the next year and a half. But it looks like the ball’s in Wenger’s court.

“I feel very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know I would be willing to extend,” 28-year-old Ozil said. “The fans want me to stay, and now it’s only down to the club. The club knows I am here mainly because of Arsene Wenger, who brought me here and whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want clarity about what the manager is doing.”

Both Ozil and Sanchez took criticism from Thierry Henry after he questioned their motivation, saying the two are “holding the club hostage” over their reported wage demands of £200,000-per-week. But to hear Ozil tell it, it’s not just down to money.

“Everyone has a right to say what they want,” Ozil said, “but what they have to say doesn’t interest me. Ex-players or other people who have a view don’t know what is actually being said between me and the club.”

Arsenal currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, and if Wenger and his men can’t mount a serious title challenge this year, his future will be even more in doubt. Arsenal’s management have a huge decision to make about the way forward, and now it’s even more complicated with the prospect of one, or even both of their best players heading out the door as well.