MetLife Inc. said Friday it has agreed to buy Logan Circle Partners LP, Fortress Investment Group’s fixed-income asset management business, for $250 million in cash. The deal is aligned with MetLife’s strategy of delivering value “by focusing on businesses with strong risk-adjusted internal rates of returns, low capital intensity and sustainable cash flows,” MetLife Chief Executive Steven A. Kandarian said in a statement. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter. Shares of MetLife were unchanged in late trading after ending the regular session up 0.5%.

