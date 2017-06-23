Mets activate Cabrera, option Cecchini

SAN FRANCISCO — As expected, the Mets activated Asdrubal Cabrera from the disabled list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Giants. The team optioned Gavin Cecchini to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster.
Cabrera, 31, has been sidelined since June 13 with a sprained left thumb, which he originally injured one month earlier. Mets manager Terry Collins said that Cabrera, who ranks second-to-last in the Majors with -9 Defensive Runs Saved, may not necessarily go back to shortstop now that he is healthy. The Mets could instead shift him to second base, with Jose Reyes remaining at short.
Cabrera is batting .244 with six home runs in 49 games this season.
Cecchini acquitted himself well in his first extended taste of the Majors, recording a hit in each of his four starts this week against the Dodgers. That included a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw. Overall in five games, the former first-round Draft pick hit .286 with a .786 OPS.
