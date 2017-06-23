Mets activate Cabrera, option Cecchini

SAN FRANCISCO — As expected, the Mets activated Asdrubal Cabrera from the disabled list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Giants. The team optioned Gavin Cecchini to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster.

Cabrera, 31, has been sidelined since June 13 with a sprained left thumb, which he originally injured one month earlier. Mets manager Terry Collins said that Cabrera, who ranks second-to-last in the Majors with -9 Defensive Runs Saved, may not necessarily go back to shortstop now that he is healthy. The Mets could instead shift him to second base, with Jose Reyes remaining at short.