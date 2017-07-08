Mets activate Conforto; place Nimmo on DL

Conforto missed time after being hit on the left hand by a pitch on June 25 against the Giants. The outfielder, who suffered a wrist contusion, earned his first career All-Star selection by hitting .285/.405/.548 over 69 games.
Nimmo had been used mostly off the bench since making his season debut on June 18, hitting .350/.458/.400 in 24 plate appearances.
