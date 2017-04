Lagares returns from a strained left oblique muscle, which he injured during the final week of Spring Training. He will serve as a frequent starter for the Mets against left-handed pitchers, as well as a late-inning defensive replacement in center field.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook, and listen to his podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.