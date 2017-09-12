CHICAGO — The Mets added another September call-up to their roster on Tuesday, promoting No. 11 prospect Tomas Nido from Double-A Binghamton. Nido, who was already on the Mets’ 40-man roster, gives them a third catcher to back up Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki down the stretch.

One of the Mets’ two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game representatives last season alongside top prospect Amed Rosario, Nido enjoyed a breakout 2016 campaign, in which he hit .320 with an .816 OPS at Class A St. Lucie. But he struggled at Binghamton this summer, batting .232 with a .641 OPS in 102 games. The Mets waited to recall Nido until after Binghamton lost its best-of-five Eastern League semifinal with Trenton, 3-1.