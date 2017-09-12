CHICAGO — The Mets added another September call-up to their roster on Tuesday, promoting No. 11 prospect Tomas Nido from Double-A Binghamton. Nido, who was already on the Mets’ 40-man roster, gives them a third catcher to back up Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki down the stretch.
One of the Mets’ two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game representatives last season alongside top prospect Amed Rosario, Nido enjoyed a breakout 2016 campaign, in which he hit .320 with an .816 OPS at Class A St. Lucie. But he struggled at Binghamton this summer, batting .232 with a .641 OPS in 102 games. The Mets waited to recall Nido until after Binghamton lost its best-of-five Eastern League semifinal with Trenton, 3-1.
A native of Puerto Rico who grew up in Florida, Nido does not figure to see significant playing time in September. The Mets are using the month to evaluate both d’Arnaud and Plawecki, whom general manager Sandy Alderson recently hinted will serve as the big league catching tandem in 2018.
Nido joins starting pitcher Robert Gsellman, relievers Jamie Callahan, Jacob Rhame and Kevin McGowan, infielder Phillip Evans and outfielder Travis Taijeron as the Mets’ September call-ups. Their active roster is at 33 players.
