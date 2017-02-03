Mets agree to Minor League deal with Gorzelanny

• Hot Stove Tracker

The only MLB action the 12-year veteran saw last year came during seven games for the Indians, in which he gave up seven earned runs with five walks and four strikeouts over three innings.

This came after Gorzelanny competed for a roster spot with Cleveland last Spring Training, but ultimately didn’t make the Opening Day team. Then in July, he signed a Minor League deal with Baltimore as one of many left-handers the Orioles summoned to compete for a bullpen spot. However, he never reached the Majors with the O’s, and he tallied just six innings over seven games for Triple-A Norfolk. Gorzelanny was released in August after less than a month.

A second-round Draft pick in 2003 by Pittsburgh, where he spent his first four-plus MLB seasons, Gorzelanny has also played for the Cubs, Nationals, Brewers and Tigers. He pitched his best season in ’14 with Milwaukee, when he posted a 0.86 ERA and pitched a scoreless outing in 20 of his 23 appearances.