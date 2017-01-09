Mets are already being trolled by the Braves

The New York Mets are already being trolled by the Atlanta Braves and the season hasn’t even started yet.

January 7th was National Bobblehead Day, a day in which may shared pictures on social media of their favorite bobbleheads. We at Rising Apple took part in this, the Mets took part in this….and then there’s the Braves, who chose this day to announce that they will be giving away a Bartolo Colon bobblehead as part of their promotional giveaways this season.

That’s fine, I get it. National Bobblehead Day is the perfect day to make this announcement — no one can knock that. But here’s the kicker…..the date.

The Braves are giving out a Colon bobblehead on Friday, June 9th — when they’re scheduled to be playing the Mets at home.

Oh. Well, then.

No, this is not the first time the two will be facing each other this upcoming season, and no it’s not even the first time the two will be facing each other in Atlanta. But still, come on. Losing Colon hurts and this is just rubbing salt in the wound. The Mets broke me when they let Colon go, and I know that other fans were quite depressed as well.

Save your Colon giveaway for another game, against another team.

This purposeful choice of date did not go unnoticed by both Mets fans, and our very own Noah Syndergaard. Thor took to Twitter, not hesitating to quote tweet the Braves, to share his feelings on the matter.

Vs. Mets? Feels like something my inner Liam Neeson should take care of. “I have very particular set of skills” ????⚡️????https://t.co/ukCTlJOmPA — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 8, 2017

I’m sure every Mets fan agrees that they want you to release your inner Liam Neeson in response to this.

Colon, I love you and I always will, but I can’t wait for the Mets to go into Atlanta that weekend (and well, every time the two teams play) and take the series.

