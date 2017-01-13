Mets avoid arbitration with Harvey, deGrom, 3 others

According to Heyman, Flores has filed for an arbitration hearing seeking $2.2 million, with the Mets countering at $1.8 million.

Harvey’s deal is for $5.125 million with $100,000 in performance bonuses, per the New York Times. The Times also reports that deGrom’s agreement is for $4.05 million with performance bonuses.

Familia’s contract is worth $7.425 million, Reed’s is for $7.75 million and d’Arnaud’s is worth $1.875 million, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.

Harvey, who turns 28 in March, posted a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts before season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. The right-hander had Tommy John surgery in October 2013 and missed the entire ’14 season while recovering. He was an All-Star in ’13, posting a 2.27 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 26 starts. In ’15, he had a 2.71 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 29 starts. Harvey’s ’16 salary was $4.3 million.

deGrom, 28, posted a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. The right-hander was the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in ’15, with a 2.54 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 30 starts. His salary in ’16 was $607,000.

Familia, 27, posted a 2.55 ERA with an MLB-best 51 saves in an All-Star campaign for New York in ’16. His salary last season was $4.1 million.

Reed, 28, turned in a strong season for the Mets in ’16, appearing in 80 games and pitching to a 1.97 ERA in 77 2/3 innings. The right-hander earned $5.3 million in ’16.

d’Arnaud’s deal represents more than a 200 percent raise over his ’16 salary. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason. The catcher, who turns 28 in February, struggled last season, his fourth in the bigs, hitting .247 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 75 games.

That production came on the heels of an impressive end to his ’15 season, when d’Arnaud posted an .820 OPS down the stretch for the NL champion Mets. But d’Arnaud injured his shoulder early in ’16 and had trouble driving the ball when he returned. He eventually lost his job to Rene Rivera for New York’s stretch run.

d’Arnaud still projects as the Mets’ Opening Day catcher. He is a career .245/.311/.393 hitter over four seasons.