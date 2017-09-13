The Mets made Lester work, as the lefty needed 78 pitches to get through the first three innings, but he threw 36 over the final three innings to finish at 114.

In his second start since coming off the disabled list, Contreras drove in a run with a groundout in the first, threw out a runner at second in the Mets’ second, failed to cross home plate in time to score the go-ahead run in the third, and then delivered a two-run single in the fourth.

Jose Reyes gave the Mets the lead when he opened the game with his 13th home run, but starter Matt Harvey‘s pitch count also was high, and he was pulled after throwing 86 over 3 1/3 innings. Harvey was charged with five runs, and the Mets now have lost seven of the nine road games the right-hander has started.

Baez hit his 22nd home run leading off the Chicago seventh, launching a 2-0 pitch from Chasen Bradford into the basket rimming the left-field bleachers. Two batters later, Kevin McGowan took over, but Almora connected against him. The Cubs have 204 home runs this season, the fourth-highest single-season total in franchise history.

Almora Jr.’s three-run dinger

NYM@CHC: Almora Jr. cranks a three-run homer to left

Albert Almora Jr. rocks a three-run home run to deep left field to give the Cubs a 10-2 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning

Almora drove in three more runs when he tripled with the bases loaded in a seven-run eighth inning.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Glovework: Amed Rosario singled to open the Mets’ second, then stole second and reached third on Travis Taijeron‘s single. One out later, Rosario scored on Harvey’s sacrifice bunt, his first RBI of the season, to tie the game at 2. The Cubs ended the threat when Contreras threw out Taijeron at second. According to Statcast™, Contreras had a pop time of 1.87 seconds, his third-fastest of the season to get an out at second. The throw was 85.1 mph.

Statcast: Contreras flashes arm

NYM@CHC: Contreras flashes 85.1-mph throw

Statcast measures the arm strength and pop time of Willson Contreras’ pickoff of Travis Taijeron at second base

Clutch hitting: Contreras came through in Chicago’s three-run fourth. The Cubs loaded the bases with one out against Harvey, who was lifted for Hansel Robles. Robles then walked Anthony Rizzo to force in the go-ahead run, and Contreras smacked a single to center to drive in two and open a 5-2 lead.

Contreras’ two-run single

NYM@CHC: Contreras knocks two-run single to left

Willson Contreras smacks a two-run single to left field, giving the Cubs a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning